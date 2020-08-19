Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 19,251,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,434,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

