Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $749,000 in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000.

BATS:DFND traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

