Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $745,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,722. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

