Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,756. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.