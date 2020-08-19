Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $4,154,533. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. 232,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,285. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

