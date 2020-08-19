Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 75,755 Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 4,526,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,214. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

