Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crown by 54.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 425,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,267. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.