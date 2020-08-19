Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Down 4%

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 118,782 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,849,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

