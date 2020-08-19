Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,711 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.41% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,101. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

