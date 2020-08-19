CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.93. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 180,424 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,653,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 865,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEMIG by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

