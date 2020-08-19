CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Peter Mcmanamon Sells 57,068 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CEVA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 147,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $962.36 million, a P/E ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 1.38.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.
