CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Peter Mcmanamon Sells 57,068 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CEVA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 147,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $962.36 million, a P/E ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 587.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CEVA by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth $193,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

