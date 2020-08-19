Charles A. Cashman Sells 407 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 407 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $13,858.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,107.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.87. 473,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,195. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $725.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in MarineMax by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MarineMax by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

