Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $138,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,428. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 153,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,122. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,780.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

