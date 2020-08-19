Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $13.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of SUUIF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.