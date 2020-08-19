Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 328.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,242 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.97. 247,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,860. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.