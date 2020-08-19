Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.