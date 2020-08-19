Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

CSSEP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791. Chick Soup Preferred A has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

Get Chick Soup Preferred A alerts:

About Chick Soup Preferred A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Chick Soup Preferred A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chick Soup Preferred A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.