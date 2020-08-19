Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.51% of Cirrus Logic worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

CRUS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. 426,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,351. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

