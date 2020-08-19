Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Decreased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,224 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 23,317,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,840. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

