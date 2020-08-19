Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,441,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 528,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $953,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,320,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

