Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. 1,021,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,268,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.