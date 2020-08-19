Class Ltd (ASX:CL1) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Class Ltd (ASX:CL1) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.56. Class has a one year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a one year high of A$2.36 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 million and a PE ratio of 20.83.

About Class

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund (SMSF) administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

