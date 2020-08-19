CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Trading Up 11.3%

CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $13.34, approximately 6,347,097 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 3,056,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

About CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.