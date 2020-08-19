CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of CCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 2,411,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 30,434,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,017,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 659,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,252,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 85.9% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 14,620,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,195,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

