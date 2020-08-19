Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on August 31st

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

