CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.81. 1,366,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,593,810 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

