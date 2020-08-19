Coastline Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.19.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. 58,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,725. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

