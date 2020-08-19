Coastline Trust Co Has $2.67 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,008 shares of company stock worth $8,075,121 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. 40,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

