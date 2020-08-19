Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 255,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

