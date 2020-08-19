Coastline Trust Co Sells 470 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ResMed by 40.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 70,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.84. 27,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,809 shares of company stock worth $4,612,301 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

