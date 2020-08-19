Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola worth $231,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530,802. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.