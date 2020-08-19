Cock Paul F. De Sells 1,500 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 975,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,719. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

