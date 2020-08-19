CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.01738883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00136374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,953,101 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

