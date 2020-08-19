Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,455. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

