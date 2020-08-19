COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLPBY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday.

CLPBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 135,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

