COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s (CLPBY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nordea Equity Research cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

