Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. 558,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,862,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

