Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 269 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.76. The stock had a trading volume of 415,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

