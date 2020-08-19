Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 4,577 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

