Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 611 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,873 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 33,171 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 680,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,745,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

