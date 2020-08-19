Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 378 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 31,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

