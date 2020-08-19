Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,549.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,694. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,500.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,380.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.