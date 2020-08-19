Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $282,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

