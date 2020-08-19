Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.27 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.50. 527,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,297. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

