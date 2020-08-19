Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Anthem stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.28. 46,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.68 and its 200-day moving average is $265.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

