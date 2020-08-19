Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $945,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,232,000 after purchasing an additional 350,859 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after acquiring an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,388,000 after acquiring an additional 415,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 143,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

