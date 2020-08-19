Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 581 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Adobe by 829.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 549,309 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.41. 122,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

