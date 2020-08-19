Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

