Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,018,000 after acquiring an additional 145,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

ZBH traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.11. 18,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

