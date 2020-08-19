Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 109 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.33.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

